High turnout as voting starts in Phalombe

Voting for 15th December by-elections has started on a high note in Phalombe North Constituency where five candidates are contesting for a parliamentary seat.

There was a long queue at Namanjerema poling centre as early as 5:30 AM voters waiting for their turn to cast a vote.

Phalombe North constituents are expected to elect one candidate out of the five candidates.

The five candidates are; Mavuto Bokosi, Promise Salima and Wilfred Lipita-all independent, Esther Kazembe for MCP and Justin Mokuwa for UTM.

About 28,670 are expected to vote today. Voting will close at 6pm this evening.

Voters are also casting ballots Mangochi West and Mangochi North East which have 27,190 and 31,501registered voters respectively.

Simeon Harrison (Independent–but backed by Malawi Congress Party), Geoffrey Chisomo (Democratic Progressive Party–DPP), Rueben Kanyama, Goman Banda, Joyce Chikumba – all Independent – and Stanley Phiri (UTM) are lining up to fight each for Mangochi West constituency.

Mangochi North-East has Idi Kalosi (United Democratic Front –UDF), Martin Sekati Nyengo (independent) and Duncan Kassim (independent) as competing candidates.

The polls are being held following the nullification of 2019 elections results in the three constituencies.