Chakwera warns Tonse Alliance members against committing crimes

President Lazarus Chakwera has warned members of the Tonse Alliance that they will not be shielded by his administration if they get involved in acts of lawlessness.

The Malawi leader made the remarks today when he launched the construction of 10,000 houses for security officers in Karonga.

He noted that some members of the alliance believe that they can commit any crime and if arrested they will be released unconditionally because their party president is also the president to Malawi.

Chakwera said he will not accept such conduct and anyone who commits a crime will face the law.

“If you commit a crime, you will pay the price. We don’t want lawlessness. Let us all respect the law so that we should be protected,” said Chakwera.

He also urged police officers not to be selective in arresting suspects saying officers should ensure that anyone who breaks the law is arrested.

Chakwera in his speech condemned the incidents of violence between members of his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM which are Tonse Alliance partners.

The violence acts occurred in the run-up to the November 10 by-election in Karonga Central Constituency.

Chakwera said it is unacceptable that the violence acts occurred considering that Malawi is in a democratic era.

“But that they were perpetrated by fellow members of the Tonse Alliance against each other, that is a disgrace.

“In this country everyone is free to support a campaign and campaign for any candidate they like in any election,” he said.

He then described as a travesty for anyone to intimidate or assault another person for exercising their constitutional right.

“As such, anyone who wears the cloth of any party in the Tonse Alliance and uses violence as a political tool to win an election does not represent the Tonse philosophy of shared responsibility and share prosperity,” he said.

In the Karonga Central elections MCP’s Leonard Mwalwanda emerged winner while UTM’s Frank Mwenifumbo came second.