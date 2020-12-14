Man hangs himself in Rumphi

A 64-year-old man identified as Boston Sakala has committed suicide in Rumphi.

According to Police report by Rumphi Police Station spokesperson Henry Mnjere, the incident occurred on Saturday December 12,2020 at Teleka village in the area of Paramount chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

“It was reported that Sakala was living with his son Phillip and has been ill for sometime. In the wee hours of December 11, 2020 Sakala woke up and went to unknown destination where he never returned,” said Mnjere.

Phillip checked around the area but never found the father. He then informed community members who helped in searching Sakala but sadly, his body was found hanging in a tree at nearby Salawe mountain.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police who visited the scene of crime along with medical officer from Rumphi district hospital.

Postmortem revealed that Sakala died of suffocation.

A lot of suicide cases have been reported this year and the people involved are mostly men and youths.

Boston Sakala hailed from Teleka village in the area of Paramount chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.