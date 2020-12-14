Archbishop Ziyaye dies

Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye of the Roman Catholic Church has died this morning.

This is according to a statement from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi signed by Very Rev.Fr. Henry Saindi.

Ziyaye who was Archbishop of Lilongwe Diocese has died in Namibia where he was receiving medical treatment.

According to catholic-hierarchy.org, Ziyaye was born on 19 May, 1941 (has died aged 71) and was ordained priest in 1977. He served as Bishop of Lilongwe from 1994 until 2001 when he was appointed Archbishop of Blantyre. In 2013, he was appointed as Archbishop of Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Saindi has said the Catholic Church will later full programme of funeral and burial ceremonies.