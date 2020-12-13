The Only Way Is Up: A Well Needed Transformation at Sunderland Is Underway

Sunderland’s new Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speaksman is already making a significant impact at the club. But beyond the instant signing of new manager Lee Johnson and ‘The Black Cats’ first win in seven games, there is still work to be done.

First Impressions

The new head coach wasted no time upon arrival to the Stadium of Light, helping the team impress their new boss with a 2-1 victory against Oldham. And although he has officially been in charge for two games, it was merely hours since Johnson had signed before Sunderland suffered a league defeat to wigan.

Johnson was able to reunite with a former friend, the Australian defender Bailey Wright, his captain for Bristol back in 2017. Positive relations like this will provide communication results between the manager and his squad is the most imperative.

In-Step Mike Dodds?

With relationships blossoming, we may as well mention the recent rumor that new managing director Kristjaan Speaksman is attempting another considerable move at the club.

Sunderland could welcome a new academy lead in Mike Dodds, currently signed as Birmingham City’s Head of Professional Development.

The two created many stars during their time together at Birmingham, playing a significant role in developing players like Jude Bellingham – who notably sold from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund for twenty-five million.

When Sunderland’s Academy Manager Paul Reid departed from the club this summer, they have been on the lookout, and Dodds’ signing would make complete sense. Sunderland has rarely profited from their young talent, so the assistance of Mike Dodds would provide a consistent result.

Earlier this year, the SAFC chief praised Dodds:

“In Mike, we have someone who is an exceptional coach with a deep understanding of player development and the pathway through to the senior squad.

“The combination of him and our lead coaches at each age group strengthens our program moving forward.”

Lee Johnson has a multitude of youth at the helm, Elliot Embleton & Jack Diamond, to name a few, so making the correct move to fill the position should not be taken lightly at the Stadium of Light.

Having delivered Lee Johnson, if Speakman can bring in Mike Dodds too, it would be substantially positive for himself and the club.

It’s a shame there aren’t football odds available for Dodds to join , I think the chances are quite high.

Work to be Done

According to Bailey Wright, Lee Johnson has been in charge for a short time, but the impact is already visible.

“I had some great times with him at Bristol City and left there on good terms, which is always nice as a player,” Wright said.

“I always had a good relationship with him, and when I left, we kept in touch even after he left Bristol City.

“He’s already brought lots of ideas, and you can see some real patterns in how we played tonight and the style of play we want to implement.

“He’s extremely detailed and thoroughly professional in his approach. He enjoys the game, and no matter the result, he always wants to improve. Every detail will be looked at as he puts his stamp and style on things. The positives are that we’re taking it in quickly, and we’re only going to get stronger.”

Lee Johnson made a change during the Oldham fixture where Jack Diamond was brought on and praise the 20-year-old’s efforts. Positive impacts with trust in players such as Diamond is an early example of why the Johnson signing is excellent.

He said: “You can already see the patterns and the necessary habits.

“Jack Diamond is a great example; I thought he was brilliant against Oldham. You could see him bringing out his game; he had the confidence and a little bit of arrogance, which is great to see. But that’s just a little taster of where we want to get to“.

I believe this mentality is perfect through positive results, so long as the new manager realises the work ahead, he has already done his research.

2021 and beyond Is currently under construction, but with the small ten-point gap between Sunderland and the 1st place position of League One, It wouldn’t be surprising to see the fresh faces attempt automatic promotion.