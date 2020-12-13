Sichinga’s late goal secures point for Mafco

Salima based Soldiers, Mafco, scored in extra time to secure a point against Ekwendeni Hammers in a Tnm Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium.

The first goal of the game came in the 27th minute when Ekwendeni Hammers’s Clever Kaira was fouled in the Mafco box and referee Stephano Gomani pointed at the spot.

Zikani Kasambala took the spot kick and he made no mistake as he gave Hammers the lead.

In the second half, both sides missed some clear chances but Mafco managed to equalize. A mistake by Hammers goalie Chakonda Majanga led to the ball rebounding towards Zikani Sichinga’s who headed home the equalizer. It ended one-all.

Hammers coach Etson Kadenge who looked disappointed said Mafco played a physical game and his players got injured.

“We played well although it was a physical game. Our opponents are playing physically and our players got injured and some sent to hospital. For their goal, it was just a mistake between goalkeeper and defenders but to bag a point it’s an achievement,” said Kadenge.

In his remarks, Mafco coach Yohane Fulayi describe Hammers as a stubborn side.

“It is a tough side although we played a balanced game and we saw some changes after the first half. These points we are earning will help us tomorrow,” he said.

The result means that Hammers are on position 7 while Mafco are on position 9. Both sides have amassed four points.