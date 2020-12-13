China controls Malawi’s Coronavirus data system

Malawi’s Coronavirus data system is run from China and the Coronavirus data cannot be changed once sent to the system in China.

A Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital lab scientist revealed this after one person wanted changes to his data.

According to social media activist Idriss Ali Nassah, he went to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to collect COVID-19 results and there was a mistake on his name.

“I ask that it is corrected but I am told that it is not possible because the system is run from CHINA; once data is fed in then it can’t be corrected by anyone else,” said Nassah.

Meanwhile, political analyst Rafiq Hajat has questioned why the data is being transmitted and stored in China.

He said: “What’s China’s role in all this? why is COVID data going to China instead of John Hopkins?”

The Coronavirus pandemic started in China last year and the Asian country has been assisting in dealing with the disease by donating various items including thousands of testing kits and prevention materials for hospitals.

Malawi has recorded a total of 6,063 Coronavirus cases including 186 deaths. Of these cases, 1,184 are imported infections and 4,879 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,491 cases have now recovered, 106 were lost to follow-up, and 242 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

Currently, the country has 38 active cases. Of the active cases, two are currently admitted; one at Queens Central Hospital, and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

On testing, 78,863 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.