Soldiers share points in Mzuzu

Brothers in arms Moyale Barracks and Mafco on Saturday shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Super League game was a feisty affair as Gasten Simkonda was tackled several times before being injured in the early minutes of the game.

Mafco wasted some chances in the first half and in the second half the home side, Moyale, attacked more but there were still no goals by the end of the match.

In a post-match interview, assistant coach for Moyale Barracks Pritchard Mwanza was not happy with the result.

“We have played three games, have lost two and drawn one. These are not good results at all but we will work hard to bring in results,” Mwanza said.

Mafco coach Yohane Fukayi said their midfield didn’t play as planned.

“It was a good game although we failed to win because our center play wasn’t played as planned, we lacked some composure. as we are meeting Hammers on Sunday we will make sure to work on where we failed today,” said Fulayi.

Moyale are still bottom of the table with 1 point, while Mafco are on position 9 with 3 points. The Salima based soldiers will on Sunday play Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu stadium.