Civo go top, Eagles beat Tigers

Civil Sporting have moved to the top of the TNM Super League following their 1-0 victory over Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Civo Stadium in the capital, Lilongwe.

A lone goal from Binwell Katinji was enough to make the Civil Servants the leaders of the top tier with seven points from three matches played so far.

Mzuzu Warriors who are expected to face TN Stars on Sunday in Kasungu are currently fourth from the bottom with a point from two matches and a win tomorrow may send them into the top ten.

Elsewhere in Blantyre, Gaddie Chirwa’s goal was enough to hand Blue Eagles victory as they thrashed Mighty Tigers 1-0 at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe township.

Following the victory Eagles are fifth on standings with four points and have a chance of tallying further their points on Sunday as they face Ntopwa FC at the same venue.

Tigers who have played three matches so far are on position 10 with three points.

In Mzuzu, an all military affair match between Moyale Barracks and Mafco ended goalless with both sides missing a number of scoring chances.

Currently, Moyale are first from the bottom of the table with a single point from three matches while Mafco are ninth with three points and are scheduled to meet Ekwendeni Hammers tomorrow.