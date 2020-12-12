Cassper given the Chakwera treatment: he will fly home tomorrow

South African artist Cassper Nyovest has had a day to forget in Malawi following delay of his flight back home.

The South African jetted into the country on Friday for a performance at Bar B Que in Blantyre. He was supposed to return home today but alas, that is not going to happen.

Writing on his social media platform, the musician who traces his roots to Malawi has expressed disappointment with the development.

“Been at the airport since 7AM, only to be told we can only fly back to SA tomorrow afternoon. What a fucking day,” he said

The situation has hit him hard as he was supposed to perform at two events in his country. In this regard, he has lost business.

Malawians have likened his situation to that of President Lazarus Chakwera whose return was also delayed at the airport in South Africa last month. The Malawi leader waited for hours before he started off .