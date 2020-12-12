Avokado wants his share

Noisy neighbour Avokado of the Kwabwera Mahule fame is demanding money from South African multi-award winning artist Cassper Nyovest.

Nyovest is reported to have performed Kwabwera Mahule during his performance at Bar B Ques in Blantyre on Friday without seeking permission from Avokado. This has not gone well with the Malawian man that he is pursuing a compensation from the Doc Shebeleza star.

“Cassper Nyovest entertained the crowd performing Kwabwera Mahule and he got paid for it. I need my share,” cries Avokado

Before demanding his share, Avokado expressed happiness that an international artist performed his song. He posted, “And I hear Cassper Nyovest just performed Kwabwera Mahule wow!”

The matter has drawn the audience into debate. Some people believe the Malawian artist has all the reasons to claim his share while the other end views his effort as a trick to arrest Cassper’s attention.

“Go Avokado go, fight for your share tooth and nail it’s your right,” commented Dyson Majiwa

While Cliff Chikasa commented: “Cassper was only trying to blend in. Bwana Avokado is only trying to seek Cassper’s attention.”

Kwabwera Mahule is among the highly rated songs in Malawi at the moment. It was released late last month.