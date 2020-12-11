Motorcycle owners start registering with road traffic in Nkhotakota

By Topson Banda.

Motorcycle owners in Nkhotakota district have started registering their motorcycles with Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS).

This follows Nkhotakota police station’s plea to DRTSS to ease some expected challenges by motorcycle owners to register their motorcycles in Lilongwe which is far from Nkhotakota district.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson, Sub Inspector Williams Kajoloweka Kaponda, said on Monday December 7, this year, DRTSS pre-registered 68 motorcycles in Nkhotakota District an initiative which has fastened the registration process and has seen some motorcycle owners start registering.

The pre-registration exercise held at Nkhotakota police station was attended by over hundred people despite having been informed on a short notice.

After pre-registration, motorcycle owners are told to go to DRTSS without their motorcycles.

So far, Nkhotakota police has received an overwhelming positive response for motorcycle owners who are in the process of registering their motorcycles.

Emmanuel Banda, 30, one of the motorcycle owner appreciated the initiative saying he will now be doing his business freely with his legally certified motorcycle.

“I will make more money as many people are yet to register their motorcycles,” Banda said.

The campaign is expected to reduce motorcycle accidents during the Christmas festival season.