CHRR, YAS demand justice for murdered police officer Imedi

Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) have called on the Lazarus Chakwera administration to ensure that there is justice for Usman Imedi who was murdered while on duty at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) made the call on Thursday at a joint press briefing held in Mzuzu.

The two organisations said government should act on human rights violation and politically motivated killing.

They mentioned Usman Imedi, a police officer who was brutally killed last year during post-election protests at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

CHRR and YAS also noted that the Tonse Government is doing nothing on cases of people who died such Buleya Lule and Justin Phiri and on the killing of people especially elderly people by accused of witchcrafts.

In his remarks, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said there is need for Government to consider cases such as former president Bakili Muluzi’s corruption case, the Issa Njaunju murder case and the Robert Chasowa murder case which have taken years without being completed.

Kajoloweka also highlighted that Government should explain the appointments that are happening without procedure and claimed that the cancellation of Police recruitment was not fair.

The just appointed CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa reflected on the human rights situation in Malawi.

“We have noted that a number of thing as a country we have done very well, for example the Access to Information Act and also we are celebrating because Malawi was elected to be a member of Human Rights Council of United Nations, this is a milestone and achievement as a country.

“Not only that, there was also the smooth transition of power that happened after Presidential election in June that showed that our democracy has matured but also political rights have been respected.

“However, we noted some negatives especially the rising cases of rape and defilement. There has been an outcry that our country has recorded an increase of rape and defilement among women and girls who have been violated and this dented our human rights record in 2020,” said Kaiyatsa.

He then expressed concern over the corruption fight where he said Government is targeting opposition leaders only while there are some in Cabinet and Government officials involved in corruption, and the chaotic implementation of AIP program where elderly people spend hours without buying the cheap fertilizer.

Malawi on Thursday joined rest of the world in commemorating the World Human Rights day which is celebrated on 10th December every year.