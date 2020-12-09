Rwandan woman arrested for murder in Dowa

By Topson Banda

Police in Dowa have arrested an 18-year-old Rwandan woman for allegedly killing a 58-year-old Rwandan man.

The woman identified as Joseline Nakizimana allegedly committed the offence between November 17 2020 and December 8 2020 at Blantyre Location within Dzaleka Refugee Camp and Dowa District Hospital.

According to Dowa Police publicist, Sub inspector Gladson M’bumpha, it is alleged that on the night of November 17 2020, Joseline Nakizimana and her brother Nilenganya Etienne, who is currently at large met John Nihezimana (now deceased) while he was going to buy beer at a bar within the camp.

The man met the suspects along the earth road in Blantyre Location and they started assaulting him for reasons best known to themselves.

The brother to the suspect, Nilenganga Etienne hit John Nihezimana in the head using a bottle while his sister bit off Nihezimana’s ear.

The matter was reported to police where a medical form was issued and upon examination, the results indicated that Nihezimana sustained mild head injuries, swollen face and had his ear bitten off.

The man was admitted for a day before being discharged.

Since the day of assault, was complaining of headache and on December 6 2020, his condition got worse and he fell unconscious.

He was taken to Dowa District Hospital where he died on Tuesday, December 8 2020 while receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital confirmed that death was caused due to epidural haematoma secondary to blunt head injuries.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the second suspect, Nilenganya Etienne has been launched.

The suspect Joseline Nakizimana who comes from Butali Province in Rwanda will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder whereas the deceased John Nihezimana came from Butali Province in Rwanda.