Man nabbed for killing herdsman in Rumphi

Rumphi Police are keeping in custody a man aged 33 for killing a herdsman aged 42 after the herdsman’s cattle damaged seedlings in the suspect’s garden.

The suspect Kenneth Soza is accused of killing Lemon Msowoya at Bwengu area in Mzimba North.

According to Police report compiled by Inspector Henry Mnjere, Public Relations Officer Rumphi Police Station, Lemon Msowoya hailed from Mbenje village in the area of Inkosi Jalavikuba in Mzimba District.

On Sunday December 6, 2020, Msowoya went for cattle grazing at a nearby grassland. Whilst grazing, a few of his herd went to a nursery garden belonging to Kenneth Soza and damaged seedlings.

This infuriated Soza who immediately assaulted Msowoya severely until he was left unconscious. As if that was not enough, Soza managed to tether one of the cattle to a tree in the nursery garden.

Later in the evening, the owner of cattle got surprised seeing his cattle coming home without the herder including a cow missing.

On Monday, members of the family accompanied by community launched a search until the body of late Msowoya was found lying in the garden of Soza.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police who visited the scene of crime along with medical officers from Rumphi District Hospital.

After postmortem, it was confirmed that death was due to head injury. It was also found that the dead body had bruises on the face and injuries on left eye.

Thereafter, a manhunt was launched which led to the arrest of Kenneth Soza.

Soza will appear in court soon to answer the case of murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code.

Kenneth Soza comes from Zenje village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district