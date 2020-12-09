DPP rallies behind independent candidate in Phalombe

Leader of opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, says he believes that independent candidate in Phalombe North constituency 15 December by-elections, Mabvuto Bokosi, will win the polls come next week.

Nankhumwa said this on Sunday at Khongoloni Community Day Secondary School where he was meeting with Democratic Party Progressive (DPP) structures leaders in the constituency.

In an interview, Nankhumwa said DPP is supporting Bokosi since he is a party member having won in the primary elections before Malawi Electoral Commission said only that competed with their parties in last year’s tripartite polls are eligible to stand as per court ruling.

“He is our true son, you can see how strong we are here, come next week we are reclaiming this seat as you know it has been ours all long,” he said.

He, however, urged the local leaders to join hands in the remaining days and campaign intensively saying Bokosi needs to win with a landslide victory.

In his remarks, Bokosi who lost in last year’s May 21 polls to the former Member of Parliament of the area who is also long serving member of DPP, Anna Kachikho, said he is confident of victory.

“I know I am winning these elections, look at the support that chiefs and people are giving me, people shouldn’t hesitate on the ballot I am on top,” said Bokosi.

Phalombe North Constituency legislator’s seat became vacant after the High Court nullified last year’s May 21 polls results of the constituency saying they were marred with serious irregularities.