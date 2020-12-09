Chakwera appoints Kayuni as new DPP, Kachale removed

The Lazarus Chakwera administration has removed Mary Kachale as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and has appointed Dr. Steve Kayuni as new DPP.

Kayuni previously served as Chief State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The fired DPP Kachale has been sent to Office of President and Cabinet but it is not clear which role she has been given.

Kachale was appointed as DPP in 2014, a few months after Peter Mutharika became president of Malawi.

She was the lead state lawyer in the Paul Mphwiyo attempted murder case where lawyer Ralph Kasambara was sentenced to 13 years for conspiracy to murder while Pika Manondo and Macdonald Kumwembe were sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder.

Her removal comes months after Chakwera replaced Mutharika as the president of Malawi. Since June, some members of the Mutharika administration have been arrested but there have been concerns over the slow progress of such cases.

Since being elected, Chakwera has also been talking about clearing the rubble which involves removal of some controlling officers in the public sector.