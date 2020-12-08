Tonse Govt plans to construct 900 health posts by 2022

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says government’s target is to construct 900 health posts in rural areas across the country by 2022.

She made the remarks on Monday when she received Mwalija Health Post which has been constructed by Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on behalf of Government of Malawi.

The Health Post has been constructed in Chikwawa at Mwalija village where residents were relocated to after being moved from flood prone areas.

Chiponda noted that 84% of the population in Malawi live in rural areas and 24% do not live within eight kilometers of a health facility.

She said it is the desire of the Tonse Alliance Government through the Ministry of Health to ensure equitable access to basic health services amongst all Malawians.

“This is especially important for those who live in rural areas, where access to health services remain a key challenge, due to among other factors, inadequate availability of community health service delivery structures, such as health posts.

“Government target to construct 900 health posts nationwide by the year 2022,” she said.

The minister added that the government, in close collaboration with various stakeholders like Red Cross Society, is continuing to put more efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

On Monday, Chiponda also visited Chikwawa District Hospital to appreciate the quality of service delivery and challenges that the facility is facing.

The current facility was constructed in 1939 and the minister noted that the infrastructure doesn’t fit modern standards hence the need for a new facility.

“The good news is that my ministry has now finished design of the new district hospital for the district and it is one of the priority project that the Chakwera and Chilima led government is prioritizing it,” she said.

She added chiefs in the district have already identified lands to construct the new hospital and what remains is for the government to secure resources.