Mzuzu based lawyer Mburo arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Mzuzu based lawyer Leonard Mburo for collecting money from a client with the intention of bribing a magistrate.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has confirmed that Mburo has been arrested today.

Ndala said that ACB received a complaint On 14th June, 2018, alleging that his Worship Peter Kandulu of Mzuzu Magistrate’s Court solicited MK600,000 through lawyer Leonard Mburo of Mburo and Company to speed up a land dispute case.

“The ACB instituted investigations into the complaint and established that Mr. Leonard Mburo received money from his client on the pretext that His Worship Peter Kandulu wanted the money,” said Ndala.

Mburo was taken to Court today where he was charged with corrupt transactions by or with agents contrary to Section 27 (4) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

He was released on bail after he produced a cash bond of MK30,000.00 each and one surety bonded at MK50,000.00 not cash.

He has also been ordered to report at ACB offices once every fortnight on Fridays and ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

Mburo will appear in court on 21st and 22nd January, 2021 for hearing of the case.