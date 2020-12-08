Malawi soldiers engaged to provide MSCE exam security

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has been engaged to provide security during preparations for and administration of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) acting executive director Dorothy Nampota has confirmed the arrangement in a statement today.

According to Nampota, preparations for the exams have started and examinations security is being provided by MDF and Malawi Police Services with the MDF taking the lead.

The exams will be administered from 5 January to 29 January and MANEB has already started delivering timetables to District Education Mangers (DEM) where schools will collect from.

From0 January 5 to January 8 students will sit for practical papers and MANEB has warned schools against forcing students to pay for fees for the exams.

“As advised by Ministry of Education, schools should not demand fees for practical examination from candidates since the fee aspect will be shouldered by government,” said Nampota.

MANEB cancelled the 2020 MSCE exams last month following leakage of examinations papers. The MSCE exams were initially scheduled to be held in June this year but were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over 100,000 students across the country are expected to sit for the exams.