Lawyer Ambokire Salimu arrested after spraying Doom on wife’s face

Lawyer Ambokire Salimu has been arrested in Blantyre for assaulting his wife and spraying insecticide on the woman’s face.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi has confirmed the arrest of the private practice lawyer

Nkhwazi told the local media that Salimu attacked the woman identified as Lina Musopole on December 1 this year.

“Musopole reported that the accused had spread a chemical (Doom) on her face,” said Nkhwazi.

The arrest comes amidst 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence which this year started on 25 November and will end on 10 December.

Activities for the days are taking place under the 2020 global theme: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”.

In Malawi, Women Lawyers Association is one of the key advocates against gender based violence and has been holding events such as legal clinics over the past days.