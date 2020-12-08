HRDC wants MPs’ pay hike reversed

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the 100 percent rise in allowances for Members of Parliament (MPs) is inconsiderate and the coalition has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to reverse the hike.

HRDC members met Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday where the call was made.

The Coalition’s National Coordinator Luke Tembo noted that the rise in salaries and allowances for MPs comes at a time 2.6 million people in the country are facing hunger.

He said the HRDC has demanded government to justify the hike and to explain why perks for other civil servants have only been hiked by a small margin.

MPs were getting about K1.1 million in allowances but the allowances have been increased with each MP now getting K2.2 million in allowances on top of a salary of K949,000.

The increase is in the 2020/21 national budget passed in September but is effective July.

The figures were discussed at Parliamentary Service Commission and MPs approved them by passing the national budget.