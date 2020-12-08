Coach educators urged to focus on producing quality coaches

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has challenged Local Football Coach Educators to strive on producing quality coaches to help develop the game in the country.

FAM Technical Development Officer Benjamin Kumwenda made the remarks at the end of a three-day Coach Educators Course organised by the Association at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.

Kumwenda, who facilitated the course, said it is high time the educators concentrated on quality rather than quantity when conducting coaching courses to ensure they produce coaches who will make a difference and not just add numbers.

“The course had two main objectives which are; to familiarize the Coach Educators with the D License Coaching Manual which we have produced as well as how they can assess practical sessions when they are conducting the courses. We believe that they are now equipped enough to go and mentor coaches.

“As they are going out to conduct the courses, we expect them to produce quality Coaches because a lot of Coaches have been trained but the performance of some of them is questionable. This time around, we want better standards for D License holders because we believe that good quality coaches will produce good quality players,” said Kumwenda.

One of the participants Davie Mpima, hailed FAM for conducting the Course and said the Educators are geared to lead in producing top notch coaches.

“We are prepared to deliver as challenged and FAM should be assured that we will mentor coaches with high standards,” he said.

A total of 10 Coach Educators took part in the Course.

Source: FAM