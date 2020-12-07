Malawi roads in bad state due to shoddy work – Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says many roads in the country are in poor shape because of poor workmanship.

Chilima made the observation on Monday when he inspected progress of the K4.3 billion and 33 kilometer Nkhotakota-Nsulira road.

He noted that most roads whose lifespan has not ended are in bad state partly due to weather but mostly due to poor workmanship.

Chilima challenged Roads Authority and the Principal Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Patrick Zimpita to ensure that standards are reviewed.

The vice president then assured that all the challenges that have led to the 16-month delay for the Nkhotakota-Nsulira road project will be ironed out so that the contractor Shire Construction must proceed with the work.

On his return, Chilima stopped at Nkhotakota boma where he interacted with beneficiaries of Affordable Inputs Programme where he was told about the challenged the programme is facing.

“One of the challenges was that beneficiaries are travelling long distances to access the fertilizer. I have since assured them that most of the obstacles are being ironed out and soon beneficiaries will be able to access the fertilizer from Admarc depots across the country,” Chilima said.

Chilima also visited the JCM Solar Power plant in Salima which will be producing 60 Megawatts.

He said he was impressed that by April 2021, the project will have been completed which is a crucial step of the Tonse Alliance administration’s efforts to deal with power blackouts once and for all.