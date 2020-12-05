Nepman uncertain about releasing George Mkandawire’s remixed work

Gigantic musician Nepman has said he is not sure if he will unleash the late George Mkandawire’s refurbished song entitled Thanthwe.

The Ndirande based singer revealed that he worked with the deceased on the project. He made the revelation a day after Mkandawire’s death.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, the Nalero hitmaker said he is not sure if the song is going to be released.

“He did his part in the project, so did I but it wasn’t finished. So I can’t promise that it will be released,” said Nepman.

The dreadlocked singer added that the remix project was in its final phase. However, he insisted that he is not sure if it will come out.

Thanthwe is one of the late George’s hit songs which came to life over a decade ago. It was one of the songs which married him to his fanbase. In this regard people expect Nepman to release the remix.

Alex Chimbamba commented: “After finishing I will need the song please.”