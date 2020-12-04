South Africa sends extradition request for Bushiri

South Africa has sent to Malawi a formal extradition request for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary and the Rainbow Nation has expressed hope that Malawi will honour the request.

In a statement today, the South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed serving Malawi with the request.

“The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, confirms that the extradition request for Mr and Mrs Bushiri, has been duly served in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement Between the Government of Malawi and Republic of South Africa entered in terms of the Republic of South Africa Extradition Act No 67 of 1962 as amended.

“As previously indicated the law provides for this extradition request to be submitted within 30 days, however this extradition request is been (sic) brought within a period of two weeks”, reads part of the statement.

The South African ministry has also expressed hope that Malawi will honour the letter considering the sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and political relationship between the two countries as well as their common citizenship of the SADC Community.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Gospel has confirmed that Government has received the formal request which he says will be handled by the Judiciary.

Bushiri who is leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church together with his wife Mary fled from South Africa last month defying their strict bail conditions.

The two are accused of fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102 million.

In Malawi, Bushiri is a free person and he is expected to hold a church event later this month.