Pastor rapes, impregnates girl

Police in Thyolo have arrested a 27-year-old pastor for sexually abusing and impregnating a 16-year-old church member.

The suspect John Mwanvani is a Reverend at Living Word Evangelical Church in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.

Thyolo police station publicist Sub-Inspector Amos Tione said that between 2014 and 2019 Mwanvani was sexually abusing the 16-year-old girl who is one of his congregants, up to the extent that he impregnated her.

“The girl gave birth and Mwanvani denied the responsibility of assisting the girl and the child,” said Tione.

Later, the matter was reported to police where defilement case was opened. Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and he will be taken to court soon.

Mwanvani comes from Ngolongoliwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo.

In a related development Thyolo Police Station is also keeping in custody Victor Masangano aged 52, a Reverend at the New Charismatic Episcopal Church within Chimaliro area and Peter Frank, 21, who are also accused of sexually abusing another 16-year-old girl. Tione said the the matter is under investigation.

Victor Masangano hails from Nang’ombe Village while Peter Frank comes from Kamkwita Village, both under Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.