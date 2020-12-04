Malawi Posts Corporation rejects Itaye

The board of directors of Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has refused to accept redeployment of Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) boss to the MPC.

Itaye who is chief executive officer at LWB was redeployed to the MPC to become Postmaster General.

In a letter to LWB dated November 25, LWB chairperson Noel Mkulichi said the MPC board has rejected the redeployment of Itaye.

Mkulichi noted that MPC draws its mandate from the Communications Act and the functions of the corporation including appointment of Postmaster General are vested in the board.

He added that the board intends to re-align the MPC to the turnaround strategy that has already been approved by the government in line with the Tonse Administration’s reform agenda.

“The board therefore declines your offer of redeployment of your chief executive officer, Mr. Godfrey Itaye, as this is defective and is against the Tonse Alliance philosophy,” said Mkulichi.

According to Mkulichi, the MPC board intends to fill the position of Postmaster General in compliance with the Communications Act and other statutory guidelines. This will involve floating the advert, shortlisting of candidates and conducting interviews.

“The board’s interest is in the effectiveness of the key drivers of the strategy, including that of the Postmaster General to be recruited,” said Mkulichi.

He then urged LWB to respect MPC’s stand in line with President Chakwera’s call to turn the corporation into a profit making parastatal.

Itaye was redeployed to LWB after being fired from MACRA in June.

In October, the European Investment Bank (EIB) – which wants to provide 15 million Euros (about K13 billion) for a new water treatment plant for Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) – raised concern over the recruitment of Itaye who is facing charges of abuse of office from his time at MACRA.