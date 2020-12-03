Security agencies urged to protect refugees

The Ministry of Homeland Security has called upon security agencies in the country to ensure that rights of refugees and asylum seekers are protected.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security who is also commissioner for refugees, Kennedy Nkhoma nsaid this on Wednesday, 2nd December during the opening of two day workshop for officers from the judiciary, police and immigration departments which is under way in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The commissioner stressed the importance of observing both local and international laws, so that the rights of the refugees are not infringed by either authorities or local citizens.

He further added that despite facing several challenges, the country is doing very well in as far as treatment of all asylum seekers is concerned.

“The meeting which we are doing today is as good as how we prepare for exams. We have representatives from the judiciary, police and immigration departments where we want to bang heads on issues to do with refugees in the country.

“We are doing extremely good in treating all asylum seekers other than other countries. What we know is that we have managed to provide what is necessary to our refugees and asylum seekers and we are urging all these security agencies to maintain this good record,” said Nkhoma.

He further warned that any refugee and asylum seekers who may break the law will be dealt with accordingly without looking at their status.

In her remarks, UNHCR Representative to Malawi Fatima Mohammed Cole, commended the Malawi government for what she called well treatment of the refugees and all asylum seekers in the country.

Mohammed Cole further said that UNHCR in coordination with various stakeholders is assisting the refugees to have access to education and health services and further said it is pleasing that government has also shown commitment on the same.

She also highlighted that it always excites her that most refugees in the country are being empowered by authorities in various ways for them to be self-reliant.