AHL employees demand acting CEO’s resignation

AHL Group employees are demanding the resignation of their acting Chief Executive Officer Alfred Nkhono, saying they have not received salaries for three months hence have lost trust in Nkhono.

According to one of the employees, the workers have not been receiving their monthly salaries since September, 2020.

“We are asking him to resign and we cannot continue trusting him because he lied to us that we are going to receive our due salaries. We had a meeting on 16th November 2020 where he addressed us in all four AHL floors of Limbe, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Chinkhoma and he told us that at the end of that week every one will receive their salaries.

“The recent daylight lie was on Monday where the company heads told us that will start receiving from Tuesday the 1st of December but there is still nothing. Our demand is to ask him honorably to resign, how can we be headed by someone who we cannot trust any more, he has been giving us false information on bank loans transactions, he don’t know how we are suffering, we are drafting something that will be delivered in two days’ time,” he said.

Nkhono took over from Evans Matabwa who is on leave pending retirement.

Another inside source indicates that these unpaid workers are planning to meet Trade Unions and Government through Minister of Labour Minister Hon Ken Kandodo Banda.

AHL Group complies of Agriculture Trading Company ATC, Commodity Exchange, IC Tech, Steel and Chemicals and Tobacco Investment Limited (TIL).

The company recently complained that it was having cash flow problems due to under-performance and low tobacco volumes.