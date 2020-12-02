Minister asks for support in creating one million jobs

Minster of Labour Ken Kandodo has asked Institute of People Management in Malawi (IPMM) to support the Tonse Alliance government in creating one million jobs.

Kandodo made the remarks Monday during the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The Minister noted that the Tonse Alliance government promised to create a million jobs in its first year in power but said that the human resource professionals are key in the provision of jobs.

“Unemployment is a big issue, big problem in our country, but I would like to assure you that government is creating an agenda that will help also to create more jobs.

“Let me implore the HR practitioners to help by creating spaces within their workplaces to create jobs,” said Kandodo.

The IPMM’s AGM was held under the theme ‘Professionalism Ethical Behavior and Integrity in Human Resource Practice’.

On this, Kandodo called for professionalism and integrity among the HR practitioners saying this will benefit the country.

He added that government will review employment laws such as the Pensions Act as some employees demand that their pension be paid before they retire so that they can engage in business.

IPMM president Godwin Sam Ng’oma pledged that they will help government in creating jobs.