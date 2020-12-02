Man kills 3-year-old stepson in Kasungu

By Topson Banda

A 29-year-old fisherman in Kasungu has killed his 3-year-old stepson after the child’s mother refused to let the man use the child for rituals.

The suspect has been identified as Medi Siyati and is alleged to have committed the offence on November 30, 2020 at Mtambalala village. The child has been identified as Kelvin Phiri.

Kasungu Police Station Assistant Publicist Miracle Mkozi said Eluby Kasowa who is the mother to the deceased got married to Siyati who is a fisherman in the month of August, 2020.

However, recently the suspect started requesting his wife to offer his 3-year-old step son for rituals in order to be catching more fish. The wife did not agree with the idea and instead she sent her son to his grandparents.

After some days, the suspect apologized to his wife and requested her to bring back his step son to the house. The wife forgave the suspect and brought back the boy.

On November 29, 2020, the suspect brought back the issue of rituals to his wife and this did not go well with the wife who confronted the suspect on his claim.

After being confronted, the suspect started assaulting his wife and intentionally stepped on his 3-year-old step son who was asleep until he became unconscious.

The mother tried to save the boy’s life by rushing to the hospital with him but sadly he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to head injuries.

The suspect is expected to appear before the court soon to the charge of murder.

Medi Siyati hails from Kalemba village, Traditional Authority Kalemba in Balaka district.