Bullets’ Righteous Banda out rest of season

Nyasa Big Bullets winger Righteous Banda has undergone surgery on his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and he will miss the rest of the season.

His surgery took place in Blantyre at Beit Cure on Tuesday and it was conducted successfully.

The 24-year old will now focus on his rehabilitation with the help of Bullets’ medical team.

Bullets Team Doctor Felix Mwalure confirmed the development to the club’s media team.

“Righteous Banda underwent a successful Anterior Cruciate Ligament repair at Beit Cure International Hospital in Blantyre on Tuesday. Banda, who has been struggling with the knee since last season was diagnosed with a complete tear following an MRU scan which was done last month,” said Mwalure.

The development means Banda will be out of action for six months. He sustained the injury during the team’s pre-season training camp in Mangochi last month.

Besides Banda, Bullets will also begin their title defence without several key players, notably John Lanjesi who is still recovering from a lengthy injury as well as Chimango Kayira and Dalitso Sailesi who are doing light training sessions.

However, Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Phiri have recovered, with Sankhani Mkandawire and Zicco Mkanda all having minor injuries but Peter Banda is now back in training after losing his grandfather on Thursday last week.

The People’s Team will play Karonga United and Chitipa United in Karonga this coming weekend after dropping points in a goalless draw with Blue Eagles on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in their opening match of the 2020-21 TNM Super League season.