Chisale used my certificate to join army – Witness tells court

A state witness in the Norman Chisale certificate case has told the court that Chisale used his Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) certificate to join the Malawi army.

The witness Pythias Hiwa said this today when he testified during hearing of the case at the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe.

According to Hiwa, he went to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) interviews in 1996 but was not recruited.

At the time, his relative was Lieutenant Colonel in the army and when Hiwa visited the relative he was told that Norman Paulosi Chisale was using the certificate.

On how the certificate got into Chisale’s hands, Hiwa said Chisale went to his (Hiwa’s) village where he demanded Hiwa’s certificate claiming that it would be used for recruiting Hiwa into the army. Hiwa never got his certificate back.

He, however, said he did not report the matter to any police station.

He added that in 2012, he met Chisale in Lilongwe and later Chisale visited his house but did not find him (Hiwa) home. According to Hiwa, his wife told him that Chisale’s visit was not in good faith.

However, lawyer for Chisale in cross-examination pointed out that Hiwa was lying that Chisale threatened him while wearing military uniform in 2012 saying Chisale retired from the army in 2008 and returned his military uniform.

Hiwa is the first of eight witnesses in the case against Chisale who is former President Peter Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard.

Chisale is also facing charges of money laundering, attempted murder and murder in separate cases.