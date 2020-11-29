Wanderers force draw against Warriors

Mighty Wanderers on Sunday came from behind to draw 1-1 with Mzuzu Warriors in the Tnm Super League.

Warriors opened the scoring after 14 minutes of the game when Steve Madimba’s free kick went into the back of the net.

First half ended with Warriors leading with a goal to nil.

In the second half, Wanderers came in with different mindset as the team started attacking more led by Peter Wadabwa who came in as a substitute.

In the 57th minute, a throw in from the right side of the pitch landed on Ted Sumani’s head beating Pililani Mapira in goal.

In a post-match interview, coach for Mzuzu Warriors Gilbert Chirwa faulted officiation panel.

“We played a good game we and scored but Wanderers were given a goal as our goalkeeper was fouled. Referee’s performance was very poor as most of the decisions were favouring Wanderers but am happy we played well,” said Chirwa.

On his part, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said his boys worked hard.

“We tried our best and fought very hard. We couldn’t play our game because the ground is too bumpy but we managed a point from the north,” he said.

This is the first week of the 2020-2021 Tnm Super League following a long break caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.