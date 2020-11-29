Mchacha arrested

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Governor for the South Charles Mchacha has been arrested.

According to reports, Mchacha has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which handles corruption related crimes.

Mchacha served as a deputy minister of Homeland Security and also as Minister of and Irrigation and Water Development during the DPP administration.

Reasons for the arrest were not immediately clear.

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition reported to ACB that the Lilongwe Water Board abused funds by buying furniture for Mchacha.

The coalition also reported that the parastatal used to pay for accommodation and travel costs when Mchacha travelled for campaign or other personal trips during the DPP administration.