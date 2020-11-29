Civil win Lilongwe derby, Ntopwa FC moves top

Civil Sporting Club secured a 2-1 win over crosstown rivals Silver Strikers in a TNM Super League match played at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors were the first to score in the second half through Foster Bitoni who was assisted by Stain Dave.

However, the hosts responded in quick succession through substitute Lanken Mwale and Raphael Phiri to claim the victory.

Civil improved as the game progressed, with Phiri, Isaac Msiska and Chikondi Maloya all pressing in search for the much needed goals but Silver’s defence led by Nickson Mwase, Mike Robert, Helbert Wayekha and Mark Fodya stood firm to frustrate the hosts.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Bitoni after he was found unmarked in the box to beat defenseless Tione Tembo, 1-0.

The lead was cut short as Civil Service equalized through Mwale who was introduced in the second half.

The hosts were 2-1 up within seconds through Phiri with a powerful header to send the home supporters into a fenzy.

The Bankers tried their level best to push for an equalizer through Maxwell Gasten but Civil’s backline stood firm to collect all the points on the day two of the opening week.

In another match, Ntopwa United produced a fantastic performance to claim a comfortable 3-0 victory over Moyale Barracks to go top of the standings.

Mphatso Magaleta opened the scoring from the spot before further strikes in the second half through George Nyirenda and Arthur Moffat.

This means Ntopwa FC will finish week one on top of the standings.