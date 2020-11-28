Man gets 14 years in jail for raping 8-year-old girl

A Rumphi man aged 54 has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for raping a child aged 8.

The Rumphi First Grade Magistrate court handed the prison sentence to the man identified as Foster Msiska.

Rumphi Police Station Prosecutor Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza told the court that Msiska defiled the girl on August 10, 2020 at Katete in the area of Chief Mwahenga in the district.

On the material day, Msiska found the victim at a groundnut field where she and her elder sister were harvesting groundnuts.

Msiska deceived the victim to escort him to a nearby bush to get a hoe. Upon reaching at the said bush, Msiska grabbed the victim, pushed her down and defiled her.

Msiska promised to give one thousand kwacha (K1,000) to the victim to zip off her mouth from revealing the rape.

However, upon reaching home, her mother noticed the victim having difficulties in walking and asked what had happened. The victim revealed that she had been defiled by Msiska.

Immediately, the mother to the victim reported the matter to Rumphi police which led to arrest of Msiska.

In court, Foster Msiska pleaded not guilty which forced the state to parade five witnesses who testified against him.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza prayed for a stiffer sentence, saying the girl was traumatized and that the man needed to have responsibility over protecting girl – child.

In mitigation, Msiska asked court for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner and first offender.

The First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri concurred with the state’s submissions and sentenced Msiska to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL), saying, that should serve as a lesson to him and other would be offenders.

The offence of defilement contravenes section 138 (1) of the penal code.

Foster Msiska comes from Kakalata village in the area of Chief Mwahenga in Rumphi.