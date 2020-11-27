FDH Bank clerk arrested for stealing customers’ money

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody 34-year-old Bank clerk for stealing over K2.7 million from customers’ bank accounts.

The bank clerk Costa Maunje who works at Mulanje FDH Bank branch was arrested alongside Gift Blugama aged 31 who is a mechanic at KIA motors in Blantyre for theft.

According to Zomba Public Relations Officer Patricia Sipiliano, the suspects were withdrawing money from customers’ accounts.

Police received information from a well-wisher that the suspects intended to steal money from someone’s account at Zomba FDH bank.

Police instituted investigations which led to the arrests of the suspects and recovery of 1,000,000.

At the time, the suspects were using passo motor vehicle registration number MC 121 which is owned by the first suspect.

The first suspect revealed that he stole money amounting to K2,702,000 from a customer’s account. The detectives also recovered another one million from first suspect’s phone.

The suspects come from Semu village Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District and will appear before court soon to answer their charge.