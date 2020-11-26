Over 20,000 households to get food assistance in Zomba

By Synd Kalimbuka

Over 20, 000 households are expected to get food assistance from government in Zomba district during the lean season.

According to Relief and Rehabilitation Officer at Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA) Efford Kachigwada, 24,891 households who have been affected by hunger this year will benefit from this lean season response.

Kachigwada said this during District Executive Committee meeting held in Zomba district council aimed at briefing them on how the programme will be implemented.

He said the figure is according to Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC)report.

On implementation, he said the programme will be led and coordinated by government with support from its humanitarian partners.

The programme will run for four months in Zomba where each household will be receiving cash amounting to K23, 100 each month to carter for maize, beans and cooking oil.

Malawi Red Cross which is cooperating partner in the implementation of the programme in Zomba will make sure that all Joint Emergency Food Aid Programme (JEFAP) guidelines are followed during selection of beneficiaries and also during implementation.

Zomba District Council Director of Administration Regson Mkolombwe welcomed the implementation of the programme saying the council will make sure that the guidelines are followed.

The council is also expected to brief council members on Thursday before implementation starts.

Reports in the district indicate that many families are relying on mangoes for food.

Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee identified 2. 6 million households to be assisted with food aid in Malawi from November 2020 to March 2021.