Man rapes four boys over a period of four years

Police in Dowa have arrested a 21-year-old man for sexually assaulting four boys aged between 10 and 17 over a period of four years.

The suspect, Innocent Poita, is alleged to have committed the offence from 2016 up to November 19 2020 at Group Village Headman Mwawende in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

Public relations officer for Dowa police station Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said that it is reported that in the afternoon of 19 November 2020, a number of boys were at the suspect’s house watching film on the suspect’s phone.

“The suspect is alleged to have been seated next to one of the victims (name withheld) and while they were watching the film, some boys became suspicious and saw something which everybody kept in his head.

“The boys saw the suspect putting his hand at the position of sex organ of one of the victims and at last, as the boys were leaving the suspect’s house, one of the victims remained at the house of the suspect,” said M’bumpha.

The victim’s friend left the suspect’s house while one of the victims told his friends that he was going to spend a night at the suspect’s house which were the words from the suspect whispering to one of the victims.

Some of the boys who are also the victims and were also watching film, were aware what would happen to their friend.

As the boys were going to their respective homes, one of them told his friends that something unusual would happen to their friend who had left at the suspect’s house.

In course of their discussions, one of the boys told his friends that he has been sodomized for many times by the suspect, a thing that prompted the other boys to reveal that they have also been sodomized by the suspect for many times through the anus.

Nevertheless, the boys decided to report the matter to one of the boy’s parents since they had also experienced the same ordeal.

Later, the boy’s parents reported the matter to a village headman since they were not satisfied with the response from the suspect and it prompted them to report the matter to police for further action.

A medical report for one of the boys showed that he had sexual transmitted infection(STI).

This led to the arrest of the suspect and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have been sodomizing the boys since 2016.

Innocent Poita, who comes from Ndalama Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District will appear before court soon to answer a charge of sodomy.