Malawi Airlines workers down tools

Malawi Airlines employees are on strike as they protest against their management’s decision to cut the workers’ November salaries.

The employees have expressed concern that the decision to cut the salaries was made unilaterally without consulting them.

Employees on strike include all Cabin Crew and other auxiliary staff. The employees this morning stormed the company’s head office at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe where they demanded answers from the company’s chief executive officer.

The strike has since disrupted operations at Malawi Airlines as a scheduled flight from Kamuzu International Airport to Johannesburg has been delayed.

The airline is Malawi’s national flag carrier and is partly owned by Malawi Government with Ethiopian Airlines also owning shares in the company.

Malawi Airlines halted flights in March this year following the Coronavirus pandemic and passenger flights resumed on October 2.