Woman fakes daughter’s death

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in Lilongwe after she faked her 13-year-old daughter’s death in a bid to get money from relatives.

The suspect, Caroline Mwale, was arrested on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s mortuary.

Mwale, whose husband is in South Africa, called her husband’s relatives, informing them that her 13-year-old daughter had died at the hospital.

The relatives immediately bought a coffin and ferried it to the mortuary to carry the ‘remains’ of the child for burial at Beni Village, Traditional Authority Chadza in the district.

At the hospital, the woman was seen mourning hysterically and she revealed that she was lying about the death. The child is actually alive and is in Kasungu.

Police later arrested the woman and she will be taken to the court soon to answer a charge of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Mwale comes from Chindomo Village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.