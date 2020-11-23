Judges continue testifying against Mpinganjira

Two more judges on Monday testified against Thom Mpinganjira who is being accused of attempting to bribe the election case judges.

Following the testimony of Judge Michael Tembo earlier this month, Justice Dingiswayo Madise and elections case lead judge Healy Potani and were called to the witness stand.

Potani told the court that when Mpinganjira called him, he referred to him as ‘chair’. The businessperson then told the judge that he was running a project.

According to Potani, he did not record the conversation but he wished he had.

Madise corroborated what first witness Judge Michael Tembo told the court that Mpinganjira wanted to give Tembo a parcel to deliver to Potani but Tembo refused to take it.

According to Madise, the Judges agreed to report the matter to Anti-Corruption Bureau through Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

The ACB which is prosecuting the case is also expected to parade Justice Redson Kapindu tomorrow and later Justice Ivy Kamanga.

Mpinganjira allegedly offered the judges money to rule the 2019 elections cases in favour of the then Malawi leader Peter Mutharika.

In their ruling in February this year, the judges nullified the 2019 elections and ordered fresh presidential elections.