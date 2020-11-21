Moyale sides aim for National Volleyball Tournament glory

Moyale Barracks and Moyale Troopers are both aiming for glory in the Raiply National Volleyball tournament scheduled to take place next week.

In separate interviews, both sides promised to reach finals in the coming showcase to be held from 27- 29 of November.

Wilson Lipenga, Moyale Barracks captain, said they are geared to defend the trophy.

“The trophy will not leave the North, as Moyale Barracks we are geared to defend the trophy. The zone six games helped us a lot because we learnt a lot and apart from that we shared ideas with other teams, so we are ready to defend the trophy,” said Lipenga.

Moyale Troopers captain Patrick chinsana (Bonga) said his side will fight up to the finals of the tournament.

“Whether we will meet our brothers Moyale Barracks we don’t care what we want is to win the tournament,” said Chinsana.

In a related development, the North has finally identified its representatives for both Men and Ladies categories.

In men category, there is defending Champions Moyale Barracks, Karonga Spikers, Moyale Troopers and Chibavi Smashers.

In women’s category there is Katoto Queens, Eagle Claws, Moyale Queens and Chibavi Smashers.

Central region and Southern region will bring six teams (three for men, three for ladies) each.

The 2020 Raiply National Tournament will be held from Friday 27 to 29 November at Katoto Sports complex in Mzuzu, where 20 teams are expected to participate.