MRA intercepts 146 bags of Chamba

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have intercepted 146 bags of Indian Hemp (Chamba) which were being transported in a 5-tonne lorry in Blantyre.

Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said the lorry, registration MHG 4906, was intercepted on Sunday, 15th November 2020.

According to Kapoloma, the lorry, belonging to Mr. Frederick John Chiuja from Mangochi, had passed through the MRA roadblock at Lirangwe without stopping for inspection.

He said this raised suspicion and prompted a speed chase of the lorry by MRA officers who were accompanied by Police Officers.

“The lorry then turned into a dirt road towards Machinjiri and our officers and the Police continued the chase. The Police then fired into the air and that is when the driver abandoned the lorry,” Kapoloma told the MARA website.

He added that the team called for assistance and upon inspection of the lorry, they found 146 bags of Indian Hemp.

He said the Indian Hemp was handed over to South Lunzu Police Station who then delivered the illicit drug to Ndirande Police Station.

“This is not the first time for MRA to intercept Indian Hemp. Apart from collecting revenue, it is also our mandate to protect Malawians from the importation of prohibited goods which pose a health risk,” Kapoloma said.