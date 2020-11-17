Msakakuona names Cosafa U17 Squad

Malawi U-17 National Team Coach Declerk Msakakuona has named his final 20-member squad for this year’s Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Port Elizabeth from 19 to 29 November.
The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.
The Junior Flames are in Group B alongside Zambia, Botswana and Comoros.
They will begin their group stage campaign with a game against Botswana on November 7, before facing Zambia on November 22. Malawi last group phase match will be on November 25 against Comoros.
The tournament will act as a Zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Under-17 Cup of Nations with two top teams making it to the finals in Morocco.
Below is the full Squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Alex Dzimbiri
Justice Mhone
Caleb Chirwa
DEFENDERS
Edward Phiri
Yankho Chitembeya
Innocent Sikwese
Cliff Mbewe
Andrew Lameck
Pilirani Issa
MIDFIELDERS
Prince Minandi
Steven Banda
Precious Chamangwana
James Chomba
Renald Mapulanga
McDonald Chiwanda
STRIKERS
Enock Dumuza
Islam Mayiwa
Chifundo Mphasi
Samson Zakeyu
Timothy Nyasulu.
Source: FAM