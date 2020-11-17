Msakakuona names Cosafa U17 Squad

Malawi U-17 National Team Coach Declerk Msakakuona has named his final 20-member squad for this year’s Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Port Elizabeth from 19 to 29 November.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The Junior Flames are in Group B alongside Zambia, Botswana and Comoros.

They will begin their group stage campaign with a game against Botswana on November 7, before facing Zambia on November 22. Malawi last group phase match will be on November 25 against Comoros.

The tournament will act as a Zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Under-17 Cup of Nations with two top teams making it to the finals in Morocco.

Below is the full Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Alex Dzimbiri

Justice Mhone

Caleb Chirwa

DEFENDERS

Edward Phiri

Yankho Chitembeya

Innocent Sikwese

Cliff Mbewe

Andrew Lameck

Pilirani Issa

MIDFIELDERS

Prince Minandi

Steven Banda

Precious Chamangwana

James Chomba

Renald Mapulanga

McDonald Chiwanda

STRIKERS

Enock Dumuza

Islam Mayiwa

Chifundo Mphasi

Samson Zakeyu

Timothy Nyasulu.

Source: FAM