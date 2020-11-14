Thousands to access loans from FARMSE

About 18,000 people from 9 districts are set to be given seed capital to enable them to venture in businesses, courtesy of Financial Access for Rural Markets, Smallholders and Enterprise (FARMSE).

This follows the successful mentoring and coaching interventions that FARMSE is currently undertaking with an aim of graduating Ultra-poor households from ultra-poverty.

FARMSE National Programmes Coordinator Dixon Ngwende said the beneficiaries will be supported with seed capital to enable them engage in various enterprises to improve their household income.

Ngwende said the 18,000 people are all fully ready to start up their businesses with the funds that they are to be given.

With the seed money, Ngwende added that each household is expected to create assets including livestock, houses and gardens among others.

On her part, one of the beneficiaries, Modestar Botha said the funds have come at the right time since the cash transfer alone has transformed her life tremendously as she can ably feed her family without difficulties.

She added that she will make sure to grow her business so that she can ably educate her children.