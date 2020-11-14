Church security guard arrested for child sexual abuse

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 31-year-old security guard at St. Michaels and All Angels CCAP Church for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl within the church compound.

The guard has been identified as Clement Selenje.

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi, the suspect sexually abused the girl within the establishment of the church, on Wednesday at around 21:45 pm in one of the toilets located at the compound.

The child is a daughter to one of the cleaners at the church.

Nkhwazi said Selenje will be charged with defilement and will appear in court once investigations are finalised.