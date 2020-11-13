Mwanza border reopens

Malawi’s truck drivers have called off their strike at Mwanza border after truck owners agreed to raise their salaries next month.

This has been established at a signing in ceremony on 13th November, 2020 at the Mwanza border where all the concerned parties including government officials met to mark the way forward on truck drivers’ two-day strike.

Mwanza border formalities were from Wednesday halted following the closure of the gates by the drivers who were protesting against low pay.

However, the situation has normalized after the signing ceremony where the vice president of Road Transport Operators Association Malawi, Moses Chauluka, has assured the drivers that truck owners have settled to raise their salaries from next month.

Chauluka said the truck owners have resolved to raise the salary from K60,000 to K140,000 a development which has excited the drivers who has resume their duties.

It is reported that other commitments will be made soon since other meetings will soon converge which will also involve authorities from relevant ministries.

Among other commitments made to the Drivers is that they will be getting K140, 000 minimum per month effective December. This commitment was made in the presence of Labour ministry officials.

Other top government officials who witnessed the signing in ceremony included the deputy inspector General of police Demister Chigwenembe and Senior military officials as well as road transporters association treasure Elton Viola and his deputy Iqbal Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Mwanza border public relations officer Pasqually Zulu has confirmed that operations have normalised at the facility.